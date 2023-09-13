LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED A MEN’S BASKETBALL LEAGUE MEETING WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 20TH AT 5 AT THE BOBBY BREWER SOFTBALL PRESS BOX. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-4231.
Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Department Announces Men's Basketball League Meeting
