LAWRENCEBURG PARKS & RECREATION IS SEEING PUBLIC INPUT ON THEIR PARKS MASTER PLAN. INTERESTED PARTIES CAN ATTEND THE COMMUNITY INPUT MEETING ON WEDNESDAY JANUARY 18TH FROM 6 TO 7:30 AT ROTARY PARK ON NORTH MILITARY AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-4231.
Latest News
- TWRA Youth Squirrel Hunt
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Public Input Meeting
- Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Warns of Holiday Scam
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting Canceled for January 12th
- William Seaburn Guthrie
- Michael "Mike" Anthony Escue
- Chapel Hill Fire Responds to Water Rescue
Currently in Lawrenceburg
41°
Partly Cloudy
54° / 31°
10 PM
40°
11 PM
40°
12 AM
40°
1 AM
40°
2 AM
40°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
- Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18
- Area holiday closings for January 2
- Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms
- Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
- Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
- THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
- First Baby of the Year Born at STRHS Lawrenceburg
- Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council Scheduled for Thursday
- Murder charge filed in Hardin County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.