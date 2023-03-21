NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND REC IS SEEKING SOFTBALL UMPIRES FOR UPCOMING GAMES IN APRIL AND MAY. PAY IS 25 TO 30 DOLLARS A GAME. THEY ARE ALSO SEEKING LIFEGUARDS FROM LATE MAY THROUGH EARLY AUGUST. TO APPLY CALL 931-762-4231. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS FRIDAY.

