LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND REC IS SEEKING SOFTBALL UMPIRES FOR UPCOMING GAMES IN APRIL AND MAY. PAY IS 25 TO 30 DOLLARS A GAME. THEY ARE ALSO SEEKING LIFEGUARDS FROM LATE MAY THROUGH EARLY AUGUST. TO APPLY CALL 931-762-4231. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS FRIDAY.
