THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN DETERMINING RECREATION AND PARKS PRIORITIES FOR THE COMMUNITY. THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO FILL OUT A SURVEY SPECIFIC TO THE PARKS AND PROPERTIES THAT ARE MANAGED BY THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG. THIS SURVEY DOES NOT INCLUDE DAVY CROCKETT STATE PARK OR ANY COUNTY PARKS. THE SURVEY CAN BE FOUND ON THE LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND REC FACEBOOK PAGE.
