Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL BE HAVING THEIR ANNUAL SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT SENIOR OLYMPICS OCTOBER 17TH THROUGH 21ST. THE SENIOR OLYMPICS IS FOR MEN AND WOMEN AGES 50 AND OLDER AND WILL HAVE SPORTS FROM SHUFFLEBOARD, GOLF, BOWLING, CORNHOLE, AND TRACK & FIELD. REGISTRATION IS GOING ON NOW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16TH . FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE PARKS AND RECREATION OFFICE AT 762-4231.

