LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL BE OFFER TWO SESSION OS SWIMMING LESSONS THIS SUMMER STARTING WITH SESSION ONE WHICH RUNS FROM JUNE 12TH THROUGH THE 16TH FROM 9 TO 9:45 AND 5:30 TO 6:15. REGISTRATION OPENS TUESDAY AND WILL RUN TO JUNE 7TH OR UNTIL FILLED. SESSION 2 WILL RUN FROM JULY 17 TO THE 21ST FROM 9 TO 9:45 AND 5:30 TO 6:15. REGISTRATION IS OPEN MAY 2ND TO JULY 12TH OR UNTIL FILLED. THE COST IS 40 PER CHILD PER SESSION AND IS FOR AGES 2 TO 15. FOR MORE INFORAMTION CALL 931-762-4231.
Latest News
- Dr. Paul Thomas Speaks to Rotary Club
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec to Offer Swimming Lessons
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- EMS Wreck
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet for Work Session
- Lawrence County High School Basketball Coach Resigns
- Florence City Council to Meet
- Looney and Jackson Appointed to Election Commission
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Partly Cloudy
71° / 50°
5 AM
54°
6 AM
52°
7 AM
52°
8 AM
53°
9 AM
54°
Most Popular
Articles
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Vehicles burn in Florence parking deck
- One Person Dies in Fatal Structure Fire in Colbert County
- Lawrence County High School Basketball Coach Resigns
- Looney and Jackson Appointed to Election Commission
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
- Juneteenth to be state holiday in TN
- Arrest Made in Florence
- WCSO and Spring Hill PD to conduct Joint Operation Wednesday
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.