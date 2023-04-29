NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL BE OFFER TWO SESSION OS SWIMMING LESSONS THIS SUMMER STARTING WITH SESSION ONE WHICH RUNS FROM JUNE 12TH THROUGH THE 16TH FROM 9 TO 9:45 AND 5:30 TO 6:15. REGISTRATION OPENS TUESDAY AND WILL RUN TO JUNE 7TH OR UNTIL FILLED.  SESSION 2 WILL RUN FROM JULY 17 TO THE 21ST FROM 9 TO 9:45 AND 5:30 TO 6:15. REGISTRATION IS OPEN MAY 2ND TO JULY 12TH OR UNTIL FILLED. THE COST IS 40 PER CHILD PER SESSION AND IS FOR AGES 2 TO 15. FOR MORE INFORAMTION CALL 931-762-4231.

Recommended for you