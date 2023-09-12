Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL ONCE AGAIN HOST THEIR ANNUAL WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE. THE TEAM FEE IS 125 DOLLARS AND MUST BE PAID BY OCTOBER 13TH BY 4 PM. SEASON STARTS OCTOBER 23RD AND GOES TO THROUGH THE END OF DECEMBER. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-4231.

Recommended for you