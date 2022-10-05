2022 Basketball Sign Up

YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAUGE SIGNUPS START TODAY AT ROTARY PARK. BOYS AGES 5-15 AND GIRLS 5-12. SIGN UPS ARE NOW UNTIL NOVEMBER 4TH AND THE GAMES WILL BE JANUARY THRU FEBUARY 2023. COST IS $50 AND $35 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL REGISTRAION. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION 931-762-4231.

