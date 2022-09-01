NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION WILL BE HAVING A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10TH AT ROTARY PARK BEGINNING AT 2.  THEY WILL ALSO HAVE THE PITT VS TENNESSEE GAME ON A BIG SCREEN WITH GRILLED HAMBURGERS AND HOTDOGS. TEAM ENTRY IS 40 DOLLARS WITH 1ST PLACE $200 DOLLARS AND 2ND PLACE $100 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PRE-REGISTRATION CALL 931-762-4231. REGISTRATION WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT AT 1:30.

