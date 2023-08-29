NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A VEHICLE BURGLARY THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, POLICE SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE ENTERED A VEHICLE ON FIRST STREET AROUND 3 AM ON FRIDAY. THE VEHICLE WAS UNLOCKED AND AMONG THE ITMES TAKEN WERE A MARC JACOBS BAG WITH CONTENTS INCLUDING CREDIT CARDS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.

