THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A VEHICLE BURGLARY THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, POLICE SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE ENTERED A VEHICLE ON FIRST STREET AROUND 3 AM ON FRIDAY. THE VEHICLE WAS UNLOCKED AND AMONG THE ITMES TAKEN WERE A MARC JACOBS BAG WITH CONTENTS INCLUDING CREDIT CARDS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Lawrenceburg Police Department is Investigating a Vehicle Burglary
