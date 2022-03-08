LPD

THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND RESIDENTS TO LOCK THEIR CAR DOORS. THIS PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES AFTER AN INCREASE IN AUTO BURGLARIES WHERE THE MAJORITY HAD UNLOCKED VEHICLES. THIEVES TYPICALLY GO DRIVEWAY TO DRIVEWAY LOOKING FOR UNLOCKED CARS. IF THEY FIND A LOCKED CAR THEY MOVE ON UNTIL THEY FIND AN UNLOCKED ONE. THE SIMPLE ACT OF LOCKING YOUR CAR CAN DECREASE YOUR CHANCES OF BECOMING A VICTIM.  THIEVES HAVE STOLEN WALLETS, PURSES, AND FIREARMS. PLEASE BE VIGILANT OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS & KEEP YOUR VALUABLES OUT OF VIEW. AND AS ALWAYS IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING! SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CAN BE REPORTED AT (931) 762-0450.

