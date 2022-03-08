THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND RESIDENTS TO LOCK THEIR CAR DOORS. THIS PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES AFTER AN INCREASE IN AUTO BURGLARIES WHERE THE MAJORITY HAD UNLOCKED VEHICLES. THIEVES TYPICALLY GO DRIVEWAY TO DRIVEWAY LOOKING FOR UNLOCKED CARS. IF THEY FIND A LOCKED CAR THEY MOVE ON UNTIL THEY FIND AN UNLOCKED ONE. THE SIMPLE ACT OF LOCKING YOUR CAR CAN DECREASE YOUR CHANCES OF BECOMING A VICTIM. THIEVES HAVE STOLEN WALLETS, PURSES, AND FIREARMS. PLEASE BE VIGILANT OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS & KEEP YOUR VALUABLES OUT OF VIEW. AND AS ALWAYS IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING! SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CAN BE REPORTED AT (931) 762-0450.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
40°
Cloudy
47° / 36°
12 AM
40°
1 AM
40°
2 AM
40°
3 AM
42°
4 AM
41°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- "Self Inflicted" Likely Cause After Body Found At Crockett Park
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Update on City of Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter
- Larry Dale Long
- Clarence "Butch" Gibson
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- Melody Gooch Allen
- Barbara Ann Russell
- Robert Aaron Johnson
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.