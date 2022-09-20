THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP. WITH INFORMATION REGARDING A PERSONAL VEHICLE THAT WAS STOLEN MONDAY NIGHT AT FIREHOUSE 4 IN LAWRENCEBURG. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-762-0450.
