LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC'S HELP IN LOCATING MATHEW GAINES WHO IS WANTED ON A FELONY WARRANT. GAINES WAS LAST SEEN MONDAY IN THE AREA OF HOPE SPRINGS PARK. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS WITH NO SHIRT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-762-0450.
Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeks Help Locating Mathew Gaines on a Felony Warrant
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Shirley Faye Watkins
- City of Lawrenceburg to Hire City of Lawrenceburg Fire Department Reserve Firefighter
- Middle Tennessee District Fair Veterans Day
- Columbia Fire and Rescue Car Seat Safety and Shaved Ice.
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeks Help Locating Mathew Gaines on a Felony Warrant
- Perry County Sheriff's Department Alerts the Public of a Scam.
- 44th Annual Car and Truck Show and Flea Market
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeking Help
Currently in Lawrenceburg
94°
95° / 67°
5 PM
93°
6 PM
91°
7 PM
86°
8 PM
80°
9 PM
77°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Safety Checkpoints
- Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
- Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck
- Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
- Christi Lynn Linville
- Nelda Peppers Garretson
- Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
- Misty Dawn Bivens
- Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
- Kassie Moore Jackson
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.