LPD

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC'S HELP IN LOCATING MATHEW GAINES WHO IS WANTED ON A FELONY WARRANT. GAINES WAS LAST SEEN MONDAY IN THE AREA OF HOPE SPRINGS PARK. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS WITH NO SHIRT.  ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-762-0450.

