NEWS

OFFICALS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM. ACCORDING TO THE POST IT HAS COME TO THEIR ATTENTION THAT PEOPLE IN LAWRENCEBURG HAVE STARTED RECEIVING LETTERS FROM EDDIE HUTCHINSON AND THE GROUP HE CALLS THE NATIONAL POLICE ASSOCIATION. THESE LETTERS ARE DESIGNED TO SCARE PEOPLE ABOUT RISING CRIME RATES, WHICH ARE LARGELY AN ISSUE WITH LARGE METROPOLITAN AREAS AND TO GET PEOPLE TO SEND HIM MONEY. THIS IS LIKELY PART OF A WELL-KNOWN SCAM THAT HAS BEEN CALLED OUT IN A NUMBER OF PUBLICATIONS.

Recommended for you