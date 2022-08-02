LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO LILLIAN STREET TO SPEAK TO AN EMPLOYEE WHO ADVISED SOMEONE HAD BROKEN INTO THE OFFICE BUILDING AND STOLEN PROPERTY. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS NOTICED THE DOOR WHICH APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN PRYED OPEN. A LIST OF ITEMS MISSING INCLUDING AN ORANGE RIGID JOB BOX FULL OF TOOLS WERE TAKEN. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWED A TALL WHITE MALE ENTER THE OFFICE AND REMOVE THE BOX. THE SUBJECT WAS DRIVING A MULE, WHICH WAS TAKEN FROM A NEIGHBORING BUSINESS. THE SUBJECT LEFT THE PROPERTY WEST ON THE RAILROAD TRACKS.
