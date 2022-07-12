NEWS

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A STORAGE UNIT IN LEOMA FROM LATE LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED ON FRIDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINTANT WHO ADVISED THEIR LOCK HAD BEEN CUT AND SEVERAL ITEMS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.

