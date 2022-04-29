Lawrenceburg Police Officer MVA

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED THIS MORNING IN A MULTI VEHICLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCEBURG. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED JUST AFTER 8 TO THE SCENE AT THE INTERESTECTION OF EAST GAINES AND LOCUST AVENUE AND RESULTED IN A LAWRENCEBURG POLICE VHEICLE BEING FLIPPED ON IT’S SIDE. SOURCES INDICATE THE OFFICER WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FOR EVALUATION.

