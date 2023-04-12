LAWRENCEBURG POLICE CHIEF TERRY BEECHUM WOULD LIKE TO REMIND MOTORISTS TRAVELING NEAR THE NORTH END OF LAWRENCEBURG TO SLOW DOWN. THE SPEED LIMIT IN THE AMISH BUGGY LANE CONSTRUCTION WORK AREA IS REDUCED TO 35 MILES PER HOUR AND IS MARKED. TRAVELERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SLOW DOWN AND BE MINDFUL OF EQUIPMENT AND WORKERS.
Lawrenceburg Police Remind Travelers to Slow Down
Latest News
