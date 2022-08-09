LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
