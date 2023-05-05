NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING TEEN. DALTON CRAIG, 16, WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF LAWRENCE STREET AND FAIN COURT ON MAY 2ND. DALTON IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE, IS 5’09” TALL, WEIGHS 125LBS. WITH BROWN/BLONDE HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING AN OVERSIZED BLACK HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS.  ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT’S CID AT 931-762-6837 OR LAWRENCE COUNTY DISPATCH AT 931-762-0450.

Recommended for you