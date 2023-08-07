THE LAWRENCEBURG REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT MUNICIPAL COMPLEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A FINAL PLAT BY DUKE GOBBLE PROPERTIES, A ZONING REQUEST BY THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF LAWRENCE COUNTY AND SITE PLANS FOR ALLEN BOSWELL AND HAMPTON INN. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 1.
