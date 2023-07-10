City Of Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA

THURSDAY, JULY 13TH, 2023

1:00 PM

Anyone wishing to address the Commission on an agenda item, must sign in before meeting.

 

  1. 1.      Chairman Opens Meeting

 

  1. 2.      Roll Call

 

  1. 3.      Approve minutes of May 11, 2023 Regular meeting and June 15, Special Session

 

  1. 4.      Public comments on agenda items

 

  1. 5.       Sketch Plan – Off Premise Billboard Sign -227 North Locust Avenue – Steve    Kilburn
  1. 6.      Minor Plat- Kramer Avenue

 

  1. 7.      Site Plan - Sheds 365  - Remke and North Locust - Harold Orton Property

 

  1. 8.      Site Plan -The Way Reality Office- Southwest corner of Buffalo and West Gaines George Vrailas

 

  1. 9.      Site Plan -Project Gemini- Commerce Way

Recommended for you