LAWRENCEBURG REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA
THURSDAY, JULY 13TH, 2023
1:00 PM
Anyone wishing to address the Commission on an agenda item, must sign in before meeting.
- 1. Chairman Opens Meeting
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approve minutes of May 11, 2023 Regular meeting and June 15, Special Session
- 4. Public comments on agenda items
- 5. Sketch Plan – Off Premise Billboard Sign -227 North Locust Avenue – Steve Kilburn
- 6. Minor Plat- Kramer Avenue
- 7. Site Plan - Sheds 365 - Remke and North Locust - Harold Orton Property
- 8. Site Plan -The Way Reality Office- Southwest corner of Buffalo and West Gaines George Vrailas
- 9. Site Plan -Project Gemini- Commerce Way
