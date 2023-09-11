LAWRENCEBURG REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
1:00 PM in the Council Meeting Room of the Municipal Complex
Anyone desiring to address the Commission on an agenda item must sign prior to meeting.
- 1. Site Plan-Bruhn and Bruhn – Liberty Avenue
Presented by Eddie Cleghorn
- 2. Site Plan- Vrailas Commercial Development – West Gaines Street
Presented by Eddie Cleghorn
- 3. Site Plan- Pops Bait Shop and Rv Park – West Gaines Street
Presented by Eddie Cleghorn
- 4. Rezone Request –Pops Bait Shop and Rv Park – West Gaines
Presented by Eddie Cleghorn
- 5. Rezone Request – College Property – Hwy 43 South
Presented by Eddie Cleghorn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.