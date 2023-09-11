CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

LAWRENCEBURG REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

1:00 PM in the Council Meeting Room of the Municipal Complex

 

Anyone desiring to address the Commission on an agenda item must sign prior to meeting.

  1. 1.      Site Plan-Bruhn and Bruhn – Liberty Avenue

Presented by Eddie Cleghorn

  1. 2.      Site Plan- Vrailas Commercial Development – West Gaines Street

Presented by Eddie Cleghorn

  1. 3.      Site Plan- Pops Bait Shop and Rv Park – West Gaines Street

Presented by Eddie Cleghorn

  1. 4.      Rezone Request –Pops Bait Shop and Rv Park – West Gaines

Presented by Eddie Cleghorn

  1. 5.      Rezone Request – College Property – Hwy 43 South

Presented by Eddie Cleghorn

