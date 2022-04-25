fair

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THAT GRANGER SMITH WILL PERFORM AT THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR.  THIS YEAR’S CONCERT WILL BE ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7:00 PM.  THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WILL BE HELD AT ROTARY PARK SEPTEMBER 23RD THROUGH OCTOBER 1ST.  FOR MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE FAIR’S WEBSITE AT MTDFAIR.ORG.

