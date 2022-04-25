THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THAT GRANGER SMITH WILL PERFORM AT THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. THIS YEAR’S CONCERT WILL BE ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7:00 PM. THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WILL BE HELD AT ROTARY PARK SEPTEMBER 23RD THROUGH OCTOBER 1ST. FOR MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE FAIR’S WEBSITE AT MTDFAIR.ORG.
Lawrenceburg Rotary club Announces Concert for Upcoming Fair in September
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Leyton McKinley Hendrick
- Clyde Young Alexander
- Athens Man Charged with Health Care Fraud
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Rotary club Announces Concert for Upcoming Fair in September
- Drug Take Back Day - Saturday
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Department Investigate Theft of RZR
- Maury County Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges Against Officers in Franklin
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
Cloudy
76° / 62°
10 PM
62°
11 PM
60°
12 AM
59°
1 AM
57°
2 AM
56°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Man Charged for Shooting in Sheffield
- Home Invasion in Giles County
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Scam Alert: Florence Utilities Customer Phone Scam
- Columbia Power and Water Scheduled Maintenance
- A Search Warrant Executed Last Week in Lawrence County Resulted in Arrests
- Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
- USDA Commodity Distribution Announced for Lincoln County
- Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Maury County
- Wanted: Russel David Nickell
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.