Master’s degree programs offered by the University of Tennessee Southern in Pulaski were the focus of a presentation to the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club’s most recent meeting. Dr. Lorie Jones, who serves as Director of the MBA Program at UT Southern, shared information about the Master’s of Business Administration and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. In addition to on-site classes AT THE PULASKI CAMPUS, STUDENTS can complete much of their MBA studies at the Lawrence County Higher Education Center in Lawrenceburg. They can also study through distance learning. Tuition is under $15,000 for the 30-credit hour basic MBA program. Since the University of Tennessee merged with Martin Methodist college last year, enrollment in Pulaski has grown to approximately 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students from a 13-county area.
Lawrenceburg Rotary Club hosts program on UT Southern master's degree programs
