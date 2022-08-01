ROTARIAN TINA HOLT GAVE AN INTERESTING PRESENTATION ON ADVOCATES FOR AFRICA AT THE FRIDAY’S MEETING OF THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB. ADVOCATES FOR AFRICA IS AN EVANGELISTIC NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION BASED IN RWANDA, AFRICA. HOLT TRAVELLED TO RWANDA IN 2019 AND 2022 TO AS PART OF A TEAM FROM UNITED CHURCH THAT PROVIDED ON SITE RELIEF FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN A REMOTE AREA OF THE COUNTRY. IN ADDITION, HOLT DISCUSSED OPPORTUNITIES TO SPONSOR CHILDREN IN THE PROGRAM AND SHOWED NUMEROUS PHOTOS OF CHILDREN THAT SHE AND OTHER RESIDENTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY HAVE SPONSORED.
