ROTARIAN CHRISTA WILLIAMS, VICE PRESIDENT OF STUDENT AFFAIRS AT THE TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY IN PULASKI, PRESENTED AN INTERESTING PROGRAM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY.  TCAT-PULASKI IS ONE OF 27 APPLIED TECHNOLOGY COLLEGES ACROSS THE STATE SERVING THE CITIZENS OF TENNESSEE.  THE MAIN CAMPUS IS LOCATED IN PULASKI WITH SATELLITE LOCATIONS OPERATING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND HAS A CURRENT ENROLLMENT OF 279 STUDENTS. WILLIAMS DISCUSSED TCAT’S PARTICIPATION IN SKILLS USA WHICH IS A NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP OF STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND INDUSTRY WORKING TOGETHER TO ENSURE AMERICA HAS A SKILLED WORKFORCE. SKILLS USA PROVIDES EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS, EVENTS AND COMPETITIONS THAT SUPPORT CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION (CTE) IN THE NATION’S CLASSROOMS.  TCAT-PULASKI IS ONE OF ONLY 24 NATIONWIDE AND THE ONLY INSTITUTION IN TENNESSEE THAT HAS RECEIVED THE SKILLS USA MODEL OF EXCELLENCE RATING.

