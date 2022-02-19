CHUCK YOEST, DIRECTOR OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS FOR THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION ADDRESSED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. YOEST PRESENTED AN INTERESTING PROGRAM ON TIME MANAGEMENT WHICH INCLUDED TIPS ON GETTING MORE DONE ON A DAY TO DAY BASIS INCLUDING PRIORITIZATION, LIMITING INTERRUPTIONS, AND ENSURING THAT MEETINGS ARE NECESSARY AND PRODUCTIVE AS BEING KEY AREAS TO THINK ABOUT.
Latest News
- Charlotte Vinson
- Kid's Place Welcomes New Executive Director.
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
- Lawrence County Government Seeks Qualified Applicants
- Chick-Fil-A to Expand Operations in Antioch
- Two Injured in Friday Morning Crash
- Summertown Utility District Board Meeting Rescheduled
- Grace Casteel Gilliam
Currently in Lawrenceburg
41°
Partly Cloudy
50° / 25°
8 PM
40°
9 PM
37°
10 PM
34°
11 PM
29°
12 AM
28°
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Sleeping In Dumpster Gets Picked Up By Sanitation Truck
- Columbia Police Department Seeking the Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Remembering County Commissioner Jim Modlin
- Dump Truck Rollover in Lawrence County
- Two Lawrence County Deputies Indicted on Charges in Giles County
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Mary Ann Elizabeth Huff Glover
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Jerry Wayne Moore
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.