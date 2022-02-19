NEWS

CHUCK YOEST, DIRECTOR OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS FOR THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION ADDRESSED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. YOEST PRESENTED AN INTERESTING PROGRAM ON TIME MANAGEMENT WHICH INCLUDED TIPS ON GETTING MORE DONE ON A DAY TO DAY BASIS INCLUDING PRIORITIZATION, LIMITING INTERRUPTIONS, AND ENSURING THAT MEETINGS ARE NECESSARY AND PRODUCTIVE AS BEING KEY AREAS TO THINK ABOUT.

