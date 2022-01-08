The Lawrenceburg Rotary Club welcomed ten new members at its Friday, January 7, 2022 meeting. The new members’ Rotary sponsors introduced them to the club followed by their formal induction by Lawrenceburg Rotarian Bill Phillips and Rotary District 6760 Membership Chair Chris Williams from the Pulaski Rotary Club. Lawrenceburg Rotary President Greg Kelso welcomed the group and encouraged them to learn all they can about Rotary in the coming months. New members are Chase Wall sponsored by Greg Kelso, Kody Doss sponsored by Heath Hill, Jay Thomas sponsored by Bob Augustin, Shawn Chapman sponsored by Bill Phillips, Coty Rickets and Emma Brown sponsored by Tina Holt, Shaylee Burleson sponsored by Olivia White, Matt Gray sponsored by Sam Hickman, Cade Rohling sponsored by Heath Hill, and Brad Nielson sponsored by Scott Beasley.
The Lawrenceburg Rotary club was chartered in 1947 by Rotary International which operates in over 200 countries and regions across the globe. With the addition of this group, the local club now has 87 members.
Lawrenceburg Rotary President Greg Kelso introduced the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.