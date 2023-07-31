NEWS

ROTARY DISTRICT GOVERNOR BETTY BURCHETT VISITED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. BURCHETT IS A ROTARIAN FROM CLARKSVILLE WHO IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS THE ROTARY DISTRICT 6760 GOVERNOR FOR CLUBS IN THE WESTERN HALF OF TENNESSEE.  SHE OPENED HER PROGRAM BY RECOGNIZING MARIA SANTINI FOR HER SUPPORT OF THE ROTARY FOUNDATION AND REACHING ITS FOURTH LEVEL OF GIVING, THEN FOLLOWED UP WITH A DISCUSSION ON HER GOALS FOR THE UPCOMING ROTARY YEAR.  THIS YEAR’S ROTARY INTERNATIONAL THEME IS CREATE HOPE IN THE WORLD AND BURCHETT DESCRIBED SEVERAL WAYS THAT THIS CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED. SHE COMPLIMENTED THE LOCAL CLUB ON ITS COMMUNITY AND INTERNATIONAL SERVICE EFFORTS AND ASKED THE GROUP TO CONTINUE WITH ITS PROGRAMS. 

Recommended for you