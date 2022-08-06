NEWS

District Governor Eddie Allred from Columbia, TN visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, August 8, 2022.  Governor Eddie is serving as Governor of Rotary District 6760 which covers the western half of Tennessee except for Memphis.  He presented an interesting program on Rotary topics including membership recruiting and engagement, giving to The Rotary Foundation, and an update on Rotary’s effort to eliminate Polio across the globe.

