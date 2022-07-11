Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Logo

INSURANCE DIVISION DIRECTOR VICKIE TRICE AND OUTREACH SPECIALIST JENNIFER RAMCHARAN FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND INSURANCE WERE THE GUEST SPEAKERS AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY.  TRICE PRESENTED AN OVERVIEW OF THE DIVISION INCLUDING COMPLAINT HANDLING AND OTHER SERVICES. RAMCHARAN GAVE A MORE DETAILED PRESENTATION ON WHAT TO LOOK FOR WHEN PURCHASING INSURANCE AND THINGS TO CONSIDER IF IT SHOULD BECOME NECESSARY TO FILE A CLAIM. SHE ALSO EMPHASIZED THE IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING A ROOM-BY-ROOM INVENTORY OF BELONGINGS AND SUGGESTED THAT HOMEOWNERS DISCUSS THEIR COVERAGE WITH THEIR AGENT IN LIGHT OF RECENT INCREASES IN HOME VALUES AND REBUILDING COST. 

