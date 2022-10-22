THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WELCOMED MELODY MURPHY FROM COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE AT ITS FRIDAY MEETING. MURPHY IS THE DIRECTOR OF WORKFORCE AND CONTINUING EDUCATION AT CSCC WHICH SPECIALIZES IN DEVELOPING NON-CREDIT COURSES WITH BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY TO ENHANCE NEEDED SKILLS IN THE LOCAL WORKFORCE. THESE MIGHT BE TECHNICAL COURSES IN A CERTAIN FIELD OR MORE GENERAL COURSES IN LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT OR MANAGEMENT PRACTICES. COLUMBIA STATE WORKFORCE ALSO OFFERS COURSES LEADING TO CERTAIN MEDICAL CERTIFICATIONS AND SIMILAR CREDENTIALS. COURSES MAY BE TAUGHT AT A COMPANY’S LOCATION OR ON ONE OF THE CSCC CAMPUSES INCLUDING LAWRENCEBURG. PERSONAL ENRICHMENT COURSES OFFERED BY THE COLLEGE ALSO FALL UNDER THE CSCC WORKFORCE AND CONTINUING EDUCATION DIVISION.
