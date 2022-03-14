FORTY LAWRENCE COUNTY ROTARIANS, FAMILY, AND FRIENDS JOINED TOGETHER AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK ON SATURDAY, TO ASSEMBLE MEAL PACKETS FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE HUNGRY. A TOTAL OF 14,256 MEALS WERE PACKEC BY THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WHO HAS PARTNERED WITH RISE AGAINST HUNGER AND PURCHASED FOOD AND SUPPLIES TO ASSEMBLE PACKAGES TAHT WILL BE CONSOLIDATED WITH OUTPUT FROM SIMILAR EVENTS, THEN SHIP OVERSEAS TO A DISASTER AREA OR OTHER SUSTAINABLE PROGRAM WHERE FOOD IS NEEDED. THIS WAS THE FOUTH ANNUAL EVENT FOR THE LOCAL CLUB THAT MANAGES THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR AND NUMEROUS OTHER PROJECTS IN LAWRENCEBURG AND LAWRENCE COUNTY.
