LAWRENCEBURG ROTARIANS DENNY MINER AND TIFFANY COPE WERE RECOGNIZED FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ROTARY FOUNDATION AT THE FRIDAY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB.  IN ADDITION, 24 ROTARIANS WERE PRESENTED PERFECT ATTENDANCE AWARDS FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION IN THE CLUB’S NUMEROUS SERVICE PROJECTS INCLUDING THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR DURING THE PREVIOUS TWELVE MONTHS ALONG WITH ATTENDING ALL MEETINGS.

