Rotary LSCSAP

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WELCOMED NICOLE MILLER AND TREA DUNNAVANT FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE COALITION (LCSAP) AT ITS FRIDAY MEETING.  MILLER, WHO IS THE DRUG ENDANGERED CHILDREN COORDINATOR, DISCUSSED GRACE HOUSE WHICH IS A PILOT PROGRAM OF LCSAP.  ACCORDING TO MILLER, CHILDREN WHO COME INTO CUSTODY OFTEN HAVE ONLY THE CLOTHES ON THEIR BACK AND MAY HAVE TO REMAIN AT A POLICE STATION OR DCS OFFICE UNTIL ARRANGEMENTS CAN BE MADE FOR THEIR CARE.  THE GOAL OF GRACE HOUSE IS TO PROVIDE A WELCOMING PLACE FOR THESE CHILDREN TO REST AND TEMPORARY SHELTER UNTIL MORE PERMANENT ARRANGEMENTS CAN BE MADE.  GRACE HOUSE IS HOPING TO BEGIN FORMAL OPERATIONS LATER THIS MONTH AND WILL PROVIDE WARM MEALS, HYGIENE ITEMS, FRESH CLOTHES, AND OTHER RESOURCES TO MEET THEIR NEEDS.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-244-5533.

