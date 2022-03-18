Rotary Club Member

The Lawrenceburg Rotary Club welcomed David Ogburn as its newest member on Friday, March 18, 2022.  Mr. Ogburn is retired from the military and works in Business Development for an aerospace company in addition to maintaining a 40 acre farm near Leoma.  He is sponsored by Rotarian Charlie Brewer and was introduced by Bill Phillips on behalf of Charlie who was out of town.

