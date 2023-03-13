Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will also be possible for locations across Cumberland Plateau Region. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into spring plants have begun to bloom. Low temperatures will drop to below freezing for up to 12 hours Monday night into Tuesday morning. Freezing conditions will occur again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Additional freeze products will be needed once again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&