LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY’S HONDURAS ELECTRIFICATION TEAM SPOKE AT THE CLUB’S MEETING ON FRIDAY.  TEAM LEADER JASON ARMBRUSTER RECOGNIZED LAWRENCEBURG ROTARIANS MARIA SANTINI AND PHIL HOOD ALONG WITH VISITING ROTARIAN EMILY BADGER FROM HENDERSONVILLE.  EACH MEMBER DESCRIBED PERSONAL EXPERIENCES DURING THEIR VISIT TO HONDURAS IN FEBRUARY.  THE TEAM ALONG WITH ROTARIANS FROM DYERSBURG, BROWNSVILLE, AND HENDERSONVILLE WIRED OVER 30 HOMES IN REMOTE VILLAGES NEAR THE CITY OF CHOLUTECA HONDURAS.  THIS WAS A CONTINUATION OF A LONG-STANDING PROJECT WHICH HAS BEEN LED BY THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB SINCE 2008.

