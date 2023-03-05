Jobs

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF PROPERTY MAINTENANCE OFFICIAL. APPPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM MARCH 2 UNTIL MARCH 16 AT THE CAREER CENTER ON MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. APPPLICATIONS MUST BE RETURNED TO THE CAREER CENTER BY 3 PM ON MARCH 16. A JOB DESCRIPTION IS AVAILABLE AT THE CAREER CENTER

Recommended for you