A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
Latest News
- PES Board to Meet Tuesday
- Suspect Arrested from Leoma Dollar General Robbery
- Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Awarded Grant for Vests
- Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Silo Accident Over the Weekend in Ethridge
- Pulaski Police Department Warns Pubic to Lock Vehicles
- Fire at Story and Lee Furniture Warehouse
Currently in Lawrenceburg
85°
Mostly Cloudy
85° / 71°
3 PM
85°
4 PM
85°
5 PM
84°
6 PM
80°
7 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Incident at North American Lighting
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
- Muscle Shoals Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Negligent Homicide
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest
- Shelbyville Man Indicted on Murder Charges
- City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
- Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
- Lewis County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.