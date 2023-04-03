NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPORT GROUP IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT 6 AT THE FIRST METHODIST CHURCH ON WATERLOO STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE SUPPORT GROUP MEETING IS FREE AND WILL INCLUDE FOOD AND DRINKS, AND CONVERSATION AROUND SPECIAL EDUCATION TRANSITIONS FOR ALL AGES. THIS SUPPORT GROUP IS HOSTED BY FAMILY ENGAGEMENT IN SPECIAL EDUCATION, A PROJECT OF THE ARC TN AND THE TN DEPT OF EDUCATION TO HELP INCREASE FAMILY ENGAGEMENT IN SPECIAL EDUCATION. FAMILYENGAGEMENTTN.COM

