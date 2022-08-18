NEWS

THE LAWRENCEBURG SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPORT GROUP WILL HAVE A MEETING SEPTEMBER 6TH AT FIRST METHODIST CHURCH ON WATERLOO STREET. TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATION PLANS, WHY PROCEDUAL SAFEGUARDS ARE IMPORTANT, WHO IS ON AN IEP TEAM AND MORE. THIS WILL BE A TWO PART SERIE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-308-8816.

Recommended for you