Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE OFFERING A YOUTH SOFTBALL FALL LEAGUE THIS YEAR. SIGNUPS WILL BE MONDAY THROUGH AUGUST 5TH.  THE FALL SOFTBALL LEAGUE IS FOR GIRLS AGES 5 THRU 12 AS OF 12/31/2021. FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THIS EVENT OR ADDITIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION PROGRAMS OR EVENTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT 931-762-4231 OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV.

