NEWS

Lawrenceburg Youth Softball Signups are going on now thru February 28th and registration costs are $60/child and $30 for each additional child in the same household. The softball league is for girls ages 3-18 as of 12/31/2022. Games will begin mid-April and finish at the first of June. If you would like to volunteer to coach a team, you will also need to come in and fill out an application. For more information regarding this event or additional Parks and Recreation programs or events, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (762-4231) or visit the department website at www.lawrenceburgtn.gov. Registration for both events can be done in our office in Rotary Park or online

