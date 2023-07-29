NEWS

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 7TH TO HEAR A REQUEST FROM BOBBY MARKUS PERTAINING TO PROPERTY ON EAST GAINES STREET, A REQUEST FROM DORIS DRYSDALE CONCERNING 333 EVERGREEN STREET AND A REQUEST FROM A REPRESENTATIVE FROM THE HAMPTON INN. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

