The Lawrenceburg Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5 to hear a request by Allen Boswell for a variance to a setback requirement, concerning a property located at 2325 Highway 43 South. The meeting will be held at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Building, located at 25 Public Square.
