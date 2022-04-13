“Lady Cats on Three!” Coach Brian Porter Resigns
Today, Coach Brian Porter announces his resignation as the Lawrence County High School Lady Cats basketball coach. He has served as head coach for the past ten years and has been instrumental in preparing many young ladies to face the world with confidence and a drive to succeed. His tenacity on the sidelines was tempered with a true desire to care for his players both on and off the court.
During his time as head coach of the Lady Cats, his teams were District 8AAA runners-up three times and won one District 8AAA championship. In addition, he was named District 8AAA Coach of the Year three times.
Coach Porter shared, “I cannot begin to express how grateful and blessed I have been to lead the Lady Cats Basketball Program over the past 10 years. I have been afforded the opportunity to coach some awesome young ladies and work with some amazing coaches. I would like to thank all the players I have coached, their parents, the faculty and staff at LCHS, our wonderful community, and Coach Arleigh Bryant, Coach Ashley Counce, Coach Rachael Moore, Coach Wendi Scott, Coach Courtney Willis, Coach Shaen Clark, and Coach Joseph Wilson for their assistance over the years. This was not an easy decision to make; however, I feel the timing is right for me and the Lady Cats Basketball Program that I resign as the head coach. I am thankful for the time here and look forward to the great things in store for this wonderful program. Lady Cats on three! :)”
Principal Willie Joiner expressed his gratitude for Coach Porter’s years of dedication to the Lady Cats. “It is obvious that Coach Porter truly cares about and loves his players and has done his very best to set a positive example for all of them.” In addition, Mr. Joiner praised the impressive way Coach Porter led Lawrence County High School as principal last year while also serving as Lady Cats basketball coach - during the pandemic. “No one can possibly know the extent and pressure of filling both of those roles during such a difficult time and Coach Porter did it so well.”
Assistant Coach Rachael Moore adds, “I appreciate Coach Porter for welcoming me and my family into this program nine years ago and allowing me to be a part of a game that I love. He has taught these young ladies lifelong lessons that will stay with them forever.”
LCHS Athletic Director Matt Calvert says, “As the Director of Athletics I would like to first thank Coach Porter for all that he does for all students at LCHS. He truly has a heart for kids. Coach Porter has done so many things for his players behind the scenes that no one can realize. Coach Porter has always instilled the value of hard work and the importance of being prepared, doing your best, being your best, and playing as a team. It has been my pleasure to work with Coach Porter at so many levels. He will be greatly missed on the court and in the gym.”
Our entire Lawrence County High School family would like to thank Coach Porter for his dedication to Lady Cats basketball!
