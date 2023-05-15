NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS NAMED DARRELL BOSTON AS THE NEW BAND DIRECTOR OF THE BIG GOLD MACHINE.   DARRELL BOSTON RECENTLY RETIRED AS DIRECTOR OF BANDS AT LORETTO HIGH SCHOOL.  HE TAUGHT PREVIOUSLY AT WHITTHORNE MIDDLE SCHOOL AND COLUMBIA CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL IN COLUMBIA, COFFMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL AND LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL IN LAWRENCEBURG. HIS BANDS CONSISTENTLY RECEIVED SUPERIOR RATINGS IN CONCERT AND MARCHING VENUES BOSTON HIMSELF HAS RECEIVED NUMERSOUS RECOGNITIONS. LCHS PRINICIPAL WILLIE JOINER ADVISED HE IS PLEASED TO WELCOME BOSTON BACK TO THE WILDCAT FAMILY AND HE LOOKS FORWARD TO HIM THE BIG GOLD MACHINE AND THEIR ENTIRE MUSIC PROGRAM WITH THE SAME ENERGY AND ENTHUSIASM BOSTON HAS EXHIBITED ALL THROUGHOUT HIS CAREER.

