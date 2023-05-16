THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON THURSDAY JUNE 1ST WITH DINNER BEING SERVE AT 5:30 AND PROGRAM AT 6. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT COLEMAN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AND WILL DISUSS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS. TO RSVP CALL 931-766-4175 RO EMAL LCSACOALTION AT GMAIL.COM.
