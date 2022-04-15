Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE LAWRENCE LEWIS PERRY WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, HOHENWALD, LAWRENCEBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, AND WAYNESBORO.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wayne and southwestern Lawrence Counties through 100 AM CDT... At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Underwood-Petersville, Alabama, or 14 miles northwest of Florence, Alabama, moving east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Loretto, St. Joseph, Cypress Inn, Westpoint and Iron City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH